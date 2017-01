An arrest in a murder investigation dating back to August 2015.

Back then a woman’s body was found badly burned on the side of South W W White Road. At the time, investigators didn’t know who she was.

It wasn’t until December 2016 when DNA testing confirmed it was Lisa Carter.

Less than a month after ID’ing the victim, Bexar County Deputies arrested Antonio Nunez Jr for her murder.

Police say they had been in and out of a relationship back then and at times it was violent.