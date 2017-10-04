Arrest Made in St. Mary’s Strip Threat

By KTSA News Staff

A man accused of threatening to shoot up the St. Mary’s strip will soon return to San Antonio to face criminal charges.

39-year old Roderick Robinson was arrested in Oklahoma City after the threat was posted to his Facebook page.

“The information was put out, and Oklahoma PD was able to actually detain this gentleman” SAPD Officer Carlos Ortiz told KTSA News, adding the Department received lots of calls and tips after the post was made.

“We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears sometimes when we can’t be there” Ortiz said.

“He said something to the effect that he was going to have the same thing happen that was at the Harvest 91 in Vegas… he was going to do that on the strip” Ortiz said.

Robinson has a San Antonio address and was also wanted on a drug warrant out of Bexar County.

“We’re assuming that he travels from San Antonio to Oklahoma–and in this instance, he was in Oklahoma” Ortiz said.