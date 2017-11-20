An Arrest in the Murder of a Converse Teen

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Converse police have arrested a man in the murder of a teenager who was gunned down in what they believe was a drug deal.

Witnesses told police they saw a red Dodge leaving the apartment complex after 16-year-old Reginald Adams was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

“My detectives were reviewing surveillance video and were able to ascertain the license plate of the vehicle,” said Converse Police Captain Robert Avella.

They tracked down and called in other law enforcement agencies when they saw the driver going down IH 35 north of San Antonio.

“As he drove up IH 35, we were able to get him pulled over between Wiederstein Road near 3009,” said Avella.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old David Luis Martinez.