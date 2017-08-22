Astronaut Class Gets Face Time With ISS

A SpaceX Dragon approaches the International Space Station on Monday, June 5, 2017, making an unprecedented second trip to the orbiting outpost. The Dragon supply ship, recycled following a 2014 flight, was launched from Florida on Saturday. (NASA TV via AP)

By Don Morgan

The NASA Astronaut candidates got some face time with the crew aboard the International Space Station Tuesday morning.

They each had the opportunity to ask one question and they ranged form how was the view of the eclipse to what they miss about being back on Earth.

One of the candidates, Loral O’Hara from Sugarland, Texas asked about the training process.

NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson shared her favorite and least favorite parts of training.

“I really loved flying T-38’s. It was such an incredible challenge and I loved every minute of it. The worst part for me, the most challenging..not in a positive way was Russian language.”

Whitson told O’Hara her inability to grasp a foreign language has made it nearly impossible to develop a solid relationship with her Russian counterparts aboard the International Space Station.

O’Hara and her fellow candidates will undergo two years of training and during that time they will also learn to fly T-38’s and take a crack at learning to speak Russian.