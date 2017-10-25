Astros Drop Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers have defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 in Game One of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Clayton Kershaw combined with two relievers on a three-hitter for LA. Justin Turner’s two-run homer in the sixth snapped a 1-all tie. The Dodgers also host Game Two of the best-of-seven series tonight.

Going to a World Series game is going to cost you big bucks. Resale ticket prices top a thousand dollars for the second straight year.

The ticket search engine SeatGeek puts the average resale price above one-thousand dollars to watch the Astros play the Dodgers.

Other online ticket brokers including StubHub show prices starting at around 600-dollars for single seats for games played at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. Tickets for Game 7, if needed, at Dodger Stadium start at around eleven-hundred bucks.