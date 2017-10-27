Astros Help Houston Recover

A man, foreground, checks to make sure everyone made it safely out of a truck that flooded when the three men in the background drove around a closed road barrier along Nichols Sawmill Road and lost control of the vehicle in rising flood water Friday, May 27, 2016 in Magnolia, Texas. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

The Houston Astros’ trip to the World Series has served as a source of inspiration for many residents in the country’s fourth-largest city where many are still rebuilding their lives after devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Paul Daulong’s home in northwest Houston was inundated by up to 46 inches of water when Harvey’s rains hit the city in late August. He says the Astros’ postseason run is something positive to focus on as he and his wife work to rebuild their home.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch says the team is aware of its responsibility to represent Houston and bring awareness “to the things that are needed to rebuild our great city.”

J.J Watt will be throwing out the first pitch.