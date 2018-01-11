Astros players serve customers at San Antonio Whataburger

The Houston Astros are taking a tour of Texas, celebrating their World Series victory with the fans.

One of those stops Thursday was a San Antonio Whataburger.

The players worked the counter and drive-thru.

Other stops on the “Astros Caravan” included Houston, Rockport and Corpus Christi.

J.D. Davis and James Hoyt capped off their visit to the Alamo City with an appearance at the Main Plaza.

