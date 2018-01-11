Astros players serve customers at San Antonio Whataburger

If you’re in San Antonio, you might want to stop by Whataburger right now. 👀 #AstrosCaravan🚌 pic.twitter.com/KBrZZS60yT — Houston Astros (@astros) January 11, 2018

The Houston Astros are taking a tour of Texas, celebrating their World Series victory with the fans.

One of those stops Thursday was a San Antonio Whataburger.

The players worked the counter and drive-thru.

Other stops on the “Astros Caravan” included Houston, Rockport and Corpus Christi.

J.D. Davis and James Hoyt capped off their visit to the Alamo City with an appearance at the Main Plaza.

#AstrosCaravan, presented by @Academy, continues today in Houston, Corpus Christi and San Antonio! Caravan Jams will be held in Corpus Christi and San Antonio with #Astroline in Houston. Visit https://t.co/52RUYLPqv7 for appearance details! pic.twitter.com/gVoxq2uzPF — Houston Astros (@astros) January 11, 2018