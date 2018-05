Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on a Portland sidewalk on May 25, 2018. PHOTO: KXL

At least three people has been injured after being struck by a car on a Portland, Ore., sidewalk Friday morning.

Police say it happened on the campus of Portland State University.

Two of the women struck are in serious condition with life-threatening injuries. One woman is in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries. There could be a fourth person injured.

Police are still looking for the vehicle and driver. They would not say whether they believe this is an act of terrorism or not.