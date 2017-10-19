Atascosa Chase Ends in Bexar County

By Elizabeth Ruiz

The Texas Rangers are investigating a chase that ended with shots fired.

It started shortly after 10 pm Wednesday when Atascosa County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the driver of a pickup truck that was hauling a flat-bed trailer for an equipment violation.

“The suspects attempted to evade law enforcement officers and then they traveled into Bexar County,” said Department of Public Safety Lt. Jason Reyes.

DPS troopers shot at the vehicle on 281 in South Bexar County.

“The suspect then drove off the road on 281 and fled on foot, but he was later apprehended,” said Reyes.

Twenty-eight-year-old Luis Garcia from Houston and his passenger were treated at University Hospital for minor injuries.

It’s unknown whether the men suffered gunshot wounds. Reyes says that’s part of the ongoing investigation.

Garcia is behind bars at the Bexar County Jail on several charges including evading arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.