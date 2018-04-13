ATF joins investigation into robbery that led to San Antonio SWAT standoff

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is involved in the investigation of a robbery that led to a standoff early this morning in the Southeast Side. That’s because the items stolen from a Cash America Pawn shop on West Military last night included several weapons.

Officer Carlos Ortiz told KTSA News the stolen loot was recovered early this morning at a home on East Southcross near S. New Braunfels where officers tracked down some of the suspects.

“When officers arrived at the home, some vehicles started taking off,” said Ortiz.

Police arrested 3 people, and a fourth suspect surrendered during a standoff that lasted several hours.

“SWAT was called out. They were able to talk one of the complainants out,” said Ortiz.

Police thought another man was hiding in there, so around 8:30 this morning, they started firing tear gas cannisters into the home. When SWAT officers finally went inside, they found no one. The search continues for the fifth suspect.