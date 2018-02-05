AT&T Center Getting Dirty

By Elizabeth Ruiz

The AT&T Center is getting down and dirty today. Crews are hauling 210 tons of dirt as the facility is transformed into a rodeo arena. They don’t buy all that dirt every year.

“We store it in a back lot where it’s covered up,” said Gary Tate, Operations Chairman for the San Antonio Livestock Exposition.

About a month before the rodeo starts, they start sifting the dirt and making sure it’s ready to be hauled to the AT&T Center. Tate says this year, the dirt floor will be 14 inches high.

“We work with it and pack it so that it meets the requirements of the rodeo association to keep people from getting hurt and keep the animals from getting hurt,” said Tate.

They’re using a lot of heavy equipment to do the job.

“They have to get it completely level so they bring in special tractors,” said Tate.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo opens Thursday and continues through February 25 at the AT&T Center and the Freeman Coliseum.