AT&T Fiber Expands to S.A.

By Pilar Arias

AT&T Fiber is expanding in San Antonio.

The company announced Tuesday that customers in parts of Alamo Heights, Castle Hills and surrounding areas can now get the fastest Internet speed tier, AT&T Internet 1000. The 1-gigabit connection is now available to over 230,000 homes and small business in the Alamo City area.

“It’s 20 times faster than the average cable customer. I mean, you can download 25 songs in one second,” AT&T Regional Vice President J.D. Salinas said.

The standalone service is available for $80 a month. If bundled with other AT&T services, it can be offered for $70 a month.

At&T has invested more than $550 million in its wireless and wireline networks in San Antonio between 2014 and 2016, according to a news release. San Antonio is one of 57 markets nationwide the fiber service is available.

