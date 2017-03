Cathey Meyer (from left), Robert Fleming, Jack Riccardi, and Susan Pamerleau

KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi invites Cathey Meyer, Robert Fleming, and Susan Pamerleau to discuss the big topics of the week, including Trump’s new healthcare package, San Antonio’s rising violent crime rate, and could Oprah Winfrey run for president in 2020?

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW