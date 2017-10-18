AUDIO: The Gang of Four (Oct. 13, 2017)

It’s the day of the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Radiothon. KTSA radio is proud to help raise money for this San Antonio holiday tradition. To help usher in the donations, KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi invites D.A. Nico Lahood, Ken Slavin, and Roman Garcia into the auditorium to discuss the major topics of the week, including the renaming of Lee High School to L.E.E. High School, the lawsuits concerning the Las Vegas mass shooting, and should the Boy Scouts let girls into their ranks?

