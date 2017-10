KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi invites Rep. Lyle Larson (R-TX), Cathey Meyer, and Robert Fleming to discuss the big topics of the week, including the horrific mass shooting of a country music concert in Las Vegas, Rep. Lyle Larson’s senate bill 5 giving homeowners more power to resist annexation, and why does removing a monument cost over $200,000?

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW