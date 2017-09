The Gang of Four (Sept. 22, 2017) — KTSA radio hosts a Gang of Four with only 3 people. Jack Riccardi brings into the studio William Flessner and Jonathan Gurwitz to discuss the big topics of the week, including Trump’s big speech to the United Nations, NFL players want to protest police for a full month, and is Hillary ever going to stop complaining about her loss?

