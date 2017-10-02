Austin-Area Woman Seriously Hurt in Las Vegas Shooting

People arrive to Thomas & Mack Center via bus after hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at the Route 91 Harvest country festival on early Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Al Powers/Invision/AP)

By Bill O’Neil

An Austin-area woman is among those seriously hurt in the aftermath of Sunday Night’s shooting rampage at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

“She was shot twice–once in the groin and once in the stomach… She had to have a bunch of her intestines I guess removed” Dee Dee Kellicker said after arriving in Las Vegas to be at her daughter’s side, thankful she’s still alive.

“Right now she’s stable–and they have moved her to a room” Kellicker said.

The young woman was in Las Vegas ahead of her birthday for the country music festival that quickly ended with a man opening fire, taking dozens of lives and injuring hundreds of people.

“She’ll be 24 in a couple of weeks” Kellicker said.