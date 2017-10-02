Austin-Area Woman Seriously Hurt in Las Vegas Shooting

People arrive to Thomas & Mack Center via bus after hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at the Route 91 Harvest country festival on early Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Al Powers/Invision/AP)

By Bill O’Neil

An Austin-area woman is among those seriously hurt in the aftermath of Sunday Night’s shooting rampage at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

“She was shot twice–once in the groin and once in the stomach… She had to have a bunch of her intestines I guess removed” Dee Dee Kellicker said after arriving in Las Vegas to be at her daughter’s side, thankful she’s still alive.

“Right now she’s stable–and they have moved her to a room” Kellicker said.

The young woman was in Las Vegas ahead of her birthday for the country music festival that quickly ended with a man opening fire, taking dozens of lives and injuring hundreds of people.

“She’ll be 24 in a couple of weeks” Kellicker said.

Related Content

Las Vegas Shooter’s Father Once Broke Out of...
SAPD Chief “Stunned” in Aftermath of L...
Deputy Seguin PD Chief Helped Others After Being H...
Terror Expert: Las Vegas Shooting an Act of Terror...
S.A. Woman in Las Vegas Recounts Rampage
Comments