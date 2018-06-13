Austin city council discusses MLS stadium, support not clear

The Austin City Council discussed the possibility of building an MLS stadium for the Columbus Crew during its work session Tuesday.

The Austin American-Statesman reported there was nothing close to a consensus after the discussion.

Precourt Sports Ventures, which has threatened Columbus it would leave that city if it doesn’t build a new stadium downtown there, has been courting the Austin City Council to move its MLS franchise to Austin.

Currently, there is a proposal to build a new stadium at McKalla Place, near The Domain in North Austin.

The team owner, Anthony Precourt, is offering to privately finance a 20,000-seat, $200 million stadium in exchange for use of the land.

The team has set a deadline of the end of June to get some sort of agreement done with the city to move forward with the project.

The council is split between seeing a new MLS team and stadium as being great for a burgeoning city and those who worry about the financial burden stadium deals typically saddle a city with.

Some city council members argue the land for the stadium would be better used as affordable housing.

Precourt presented the proposal to the city June 1st.

One council member wanted to see if there are more ways the city could use the stadium beyond soccer games, another questioned what economic value such a stadium would offer a community.

A third council member and well-noted objector to an MLS deal, Leslie Pool, acknowledged the MLS finds Austin very attractive. Because of that, she says she doesn’t believe this would be the city’s last chance ever to get an MLS team.

San Antonio does have an active interest in what happens in Austin.

The soccer league has been aggressively expanding into new markets with Cincinnati becoming the latest city to get an expansion franchise.

San Antonio had been actively pursuing an expansion team, but that got derailed when the MLS and Precourt began courting Austin to become the new home of the Columbus Crew.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County had been under the impression it was extremely likely the Alamo City would get an expansion franchise owned by the Spurs. But when news of Precourt’s talks with Austin became public, the city officials found themselves disillusioned by their interactions with the MLS.

The city’s position on the expansion process is that if Austin gets a team, there will not be a large enough market for San Antonio to also host its own team.

The MLS has stated publicly that that is not a given.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County tasked Spurs Sports and Entertainment to bring an MLS franchise to Toyota Field in exchange for the investment made in the facility. If the team fails to bring the franchise, it must may the city and county a penalty.

In February, Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KTSA’s Trey Ware the city is not giving up in its pursuit of an MLS team as Austin has had trouble making a deal with Precourt happen.

The Austin City Council did not appear to be close to making any decision on the McKalla Place property and it is not on this week’s agenda.

The council meets only one more time before the deadline — June 28th.

PSV, the Columbus Crew ownership group, said there didn’t need to fully approve the plan to satisfy the deadline — just an understanding from the city that it was interested in moving forward with PSV on the relocation.

The Crew hope to start playing in Austin next year.