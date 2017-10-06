Austin Council Sinks Columbus Day

Austin officials have voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Austin City Council voted Thursday to change Monday’s holiday to one that celebrates Native Americans.

The resolution says honoring Christopher Columbus’s role in history promotes values of intolerance and violence and that the city must oppose racism toward Native Americans, which can lead to inequality.

Many cities have changed the holiday’s name in an effort toward healing and reconciliation. Seattle, Denver, Albuquerque and Los Angeles have also recently renamed the holiday, which is observed on the second Monday in October.