Austin PD Parks Ford SUVs

By Bill O’Neil

The Austin Police Department has ordered all 439 of its Ford Explorer SUVs off the road.

“Over the past five months, we have had 62 worker comp reports filed by officers for exposure to carbon monoxide” said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

The Department will work with Ford on finding a fix to the problem. The move comes as safety regulators in the U.S. look in to exhaust fume problem reports involving more than one-million Ford SUVs from 2011 through 2017.

“This was not a decision anyone made lightly–but, it was a decision that we are confident in this moment was the absolute right decision” Manley said.

The Department has other vehicles in its fleet officers can use–but will have to double up on patrols.