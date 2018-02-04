DEL VALLE, Texas (AP) — Austin police say an officer working an accident scene has been injured by a hit-and-run vehicle.
Authorities say the officer was not seriously hurt Saturday night but was taken to a hospital for evaluation. They say he was awake and speaking.
Police are searching for the driver. They don’t have a description of the vehicle.
The wreck occurred near the Travis County jail.
Austin police officer hurt by hit-and-run driver
DEL VALLE, Texas (AP) — Austin police say an officer working an accident scene has been injured by a hit-and-run vehicle.