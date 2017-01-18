Austin State Rep Indicted

An Austin-area State Representative has been indicted.

Democrat Dawna Dukes faces a number of corruption charges, including “abuse of official capacity.”

The indictment comes following a Texas Rangers investigation of accusations she misspent campaign funds and directed her legislative staff to work on non-official business.

In a Facebook post, Dukes said she’s disappointed–but expected to be indicted and plans to plead not guilty.

She also believes disgruntled former employees are behind the allegations.

Dukes had previously announced plans to resign–citing years of medical issues. Last week however, she changed her mind, and was sworn in for a twelfth term at the State Capitol.