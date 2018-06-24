Austin to vote on MLS plan this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It has been a courtship long in the making.

But this week, the Austin City Council will have to decide if it says ‘I do’ to a proposal to bring the Columbus Crew to Texas’ capital city.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the city council is considering two resolutions that counteract each each other and have each divided the council directly in half.

One resolution orders the city manager to analyze the proposal from Precourt Sports Ventures — the owner of the Columbus Crew — to build a new stadium on city-owned land on the city’s north side near The Domain.

The other orders the city manager to solicit development plans for the site — which would include requiring the team to formally submit its own plan.

Opponents of the team’s proposal say it should find a piece of private property to construct a stadium.

“PSV wants to wrangle a one-sided deal out of the city, set up on public land and avoid paying taxes,” councilwoman Leslie Pool said. “We already have two interesting proposals from developers. A (request for proposal) levels the playing field, and may the best man win.”

The paper says team ownership argues there isn’t time to submit a request for proposal, citing its desire to move by the end of the year.

The city council has previously approved to identify potential sites to host an MLS stadium. That search resulted in the current site of interest being the only property being seriously considered.

A lobbyist working for the team says voting on the second resolution — prompting a bidding process — would threaten any soccer deal.

The team set the end of the month as a deadline for a decision from the city. The city will vote on the resolutions Thursday.