A woman made a big win at a San Antonio area horse track.

Retama Park Race Track in Selma says the woman placed an $18 wager and walked away with $1.2 million.

ABC News says the Austin woman did not want to be identified.

She made a Pick 5 wager at the track Saturday on the Kentucky Derby.

The track told ABC News the woman picked Justify to win the Derby, as well as all of the winners leading up to the main event.