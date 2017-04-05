Australian TV Show in Town

The Producers of a popular Australian TV program are hoping you’ll swing by Market Square Wednesday Afternoon.

Sunrise is the most watched morning TV program down under and they’re going to be broadcasting live from our city today.

Viewers in Oz will see how some local delicacies are cooked up along with performances by local musicians. Some local artists will also have their work beamed back to Australia.

If you’re wondering why an Australian TV show is broadcasting from Texas, it turns out the Lone Star State is a very popular destination for Australian travelers.

If you want to give Australia a warm San Antonio welcome, be at Market Square at 2:30 when the show goes live.