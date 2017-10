A author from Bangor, Maine…not Stephen King..is accusing former President George H.W. Bush of her groping her backside.

Christina Baker Kline, author of “Orphan Train,” was at the Barbara Bush Foundation Literacy Fundraiser in 2014 when she and her husband posed for a picture with Bush.

Kline claims the former president asked if she wanted to know his favorite book.

She says that Bush then said “David Cop-a-feel” and squeezed her rear-end. Kline is the third woman to report a similar incident.