Author RICK ROSS discusses a self-help group that is actually a sex cult (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 24, 2018 @ 5:23 PM Courtesy of CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2014 KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with author Rick Ross about the group NXIVM (pronounced nex-e-um) that has restrained members against their will and even branded them. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW