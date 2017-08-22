Auto Pay Programs Costing Americans Big Cash

By Don Morgan

Sure, those auto-pay programs for everything from gym memberships to magazine subscriptions are convenient…. but what happens when you forget to cancel?

Quite often the money continues to be taken out of your bank account and for some Americans, that happens quite a bit.

Matt Schulz at Creditcards.com tells us 1 in 3 Americans have been enrolled in an auto-pay program without even knowing it.

He says the most common occurrence is when you sign up for something that’s supposed to last a year but the merchant has an automatic renewal in place and the money keeps getting deducted and your not aware until you’ve already paid out some serious cash.

Schulz suggests that you ask a lot of questions about the service or subscription you’re signing up for and pay close attention to when your contract expires. Keep in mind, some places make it tough to cancel and in some cases, add a stipulation that will force you to pay for another month or two as part of the cancellation process.

