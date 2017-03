A big day Monday at the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

Nearly two months after being selected by the Pope, Father Michael Boulette will be ordained at Auxiliary Bishop.

Boulette says he’s wanted to be a Priest his entire life and he’s looking forward to the next step in his career.

Mass gets underway at 2 at St. Mark the Evangelist Church on Thousand Oaks.

The Pope’s Delegate to the United States will be in attendance to confirm the appointment.