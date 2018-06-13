“Avengers: Infinity War”, “Black Panther”, “Riverdale” lead 2018 Teen Choice Awards nominations

(LOS ANGELES) — The first wave of nominees have been announced for the Teen Choice Awards: 2018, and Avengers: Infinity War, leads the pack with eight nominations, including nods for the top action movie, and the top actor and actress in an action movie for Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen, respectively.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther were a close second with six nods each.
On the TV side of things, Riverdale and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, tied with five nominations apiece, followed by Stranger Things and The Flash, with four nominations.
Fans can vote for their favorite nominees at TeenChoice.com and on Twitter through June 19.
The Teen Choice Awards: 2018 airs live The Forum in L.A. Sunday, August 12, on FOX.
Here’s a list of most of the first wave of nominees:
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
Avengers: Infinity War
Justice League
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tomb Raider
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War
Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Henry Cavill – Justice League
John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War
Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider
Amy Adams – Justice League
Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War
Gal Gadot – Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Sci–Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
Black Panther
Blade Runner 2049
Rampage”
Ready Player One
Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Sci–Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok
Dwayne Johnson – Rampage
Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One
Choice Sci–Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Danai Gurira – Black Panther
Letitia Wright – Black Panther
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Naomie Harris – Rampage
Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One
Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
A Wrinkle in Time
Coco
Peter Rabbit
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Anthony Gonzalez – Coco
Gael García Bernal – Coco
James Corden – Peter Rabbit
John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time
Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time
Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
A Quiet Place
Midnight Sun
Murder on the Orient Express
The Greatest Showman
Truth or Dare
Wonder
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Jacob Tremblay – Wonder
Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express
Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun
Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird
Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun
Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express
Julia Roberts – Wonder
Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
Daddy’s Home 2
I Feel Pretty
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Love, Simon
Overboard
Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Eugenio Derbez – Overboard
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2
Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
Anna Faris – Overboard
Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3
Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3
Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Empire
Famous in Love
Riverdale
Star
The Fosters
This is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Bella Thorne – Famous in Love
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Maia Mitchell – The Fosters
Ryan Destiny – Star
Choice Sci–Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
iZombie
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
Choice Sci–Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley – The 100
Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci–Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Rose McIver – iZombie
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood – Supergirl
Damon Wayans – Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz – Gotham
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Lucas Till – MacGyver
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Chloe Bennet – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
Black–ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine–Nine
Anthony Anderson – Black–ish
Elias Harger – Fuller House
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Rico Rodriguez – Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
America Ferrera – Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – Black-ish, Grown–ish
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Rick and Morty
Steven Universe
The Simpsons
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Dawson’s Creek
Friends
Gossip Girl
One Tree Hill
That ’70s Show
The Fresh Prince of Bel–Air
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle
Derek Hough – World of Dance
DJ Khaled – The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin – Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson – The Voice”
Meghan Trainor – The Four: Battle for Stardom
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.