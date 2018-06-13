“Avengers: Infinity War”, “Black Panther”, “Riverdale” lead 2018 Teen Choice Awards nominations

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The first wave of nominees have been announced for the Teen Choice Awards: 2018, and Avengers: Infinity War, leads the pack with eight nominations, including nods for the top action movie, and the top actor and actress in an action movie for Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen, respectively.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther were a close second with six nods each.

On the TV side of things, Riverdale and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, tied with five nominations apiece, followed by Stranger Things and The Flash, with four nominations.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees at TeenChoice.com and on Twitter through June 19.

The Teen Choice Awards: 2018 airs live The Forum in L.A. Sunday, August 12, on FOX.

Here’s a list of most of the first wave of nominees:

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

Avengers: Infinity War

Justice League

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tomb Raider

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War

Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Henry Cavill – Justice League

John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising

Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider

Amy Adams – Justice League

Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War

Gal Gadot – Justice League

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Sci–Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Rampage”

Ready Player One

Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Sci–Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Dwayne Johnson – Rampage

Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok

Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049

Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One

Choice Sci–Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Danai Gurira – Black Panther

Letitia Wright – Black Panther

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Naomie Harris – Rampage

Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One

Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

A Wrinkle in Time

Coco

Peter Rabbit

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Anthony Gonzalez – Coco

Gael García Bernal – Coco

James Corden – Peter Rabbit

John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

A Quiet Place

Midnight Sun

Murder on the Orient Express

The Greatest Showman

Truth or Dare

Wonder

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express

Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun

Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird

Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun

Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express

Julia Roberts – Wonder

Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

Daddy’s Home 2

I Feel Pretty

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Love, Simon

Overboard

Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Eugenio Derbez – Overboard

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2

Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

Anna Faris – Overboard

Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3

Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3

Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous in Love

Riverdale

Star

The Fosters

This is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett – Empire

K.J. Apa – Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Bella Thorne – Famous in Love

Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Maia Mitchell – The Fosters

Ryan Destiny – Star

Choice Sci–Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

iZombie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals

Choice Sci–Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – The 100

Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci–Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Rose McIver – iZombie

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – Supergirl

Damon Wayans – Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz – Gotham

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Lucas Till – MacGyver

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton – The Flash

Chloe Bennet – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

Black–ish

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine–Nine

Anthony Anderson – Black–ish

Elias Harger – Fuller House

Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez – Modern Family

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

America Ferrera – Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

Sarah Hyland – Modern Family

Yara Shahidi – Black-ish, Grown–ish

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Rick and Morty

Steven Universe

The Simpsons

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Dawson’s Creek

Friends

Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

That ’70s Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel–Air

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle

Derek Hough – World of Dance

DJ Khaled – The Four: Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin – Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson – The Voice”

Meghan Trainor – The Four: Battle for Stardom

