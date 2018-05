Why all the commotion at San Antonio International Airport this afternoon?

It seems a baboon that was being transported from Brown University escaped it’s crate and was running lose at the airport for several hours.

A wildlife expert is on scene and the baboon was cornered in the baggage handling area of terminal B.

The animal was eventually tranquilized and is said to be back in captivity.

No flights had to be canceled and no passengers were in danger.