Baby remains found inside a suitcase in San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of a baby inside a suitcase of a home on San Antonio’s West Side during a search warrant Tuesday.

Sheriff Javier Salazar deputies went to a home in the 7900 block of Bronco Lane to conduct a search warrant of a home as part of a narcotics investigation.

During the investigation, deputies found the remains of a baby inside a trunk in a closet. The baby was wearing clothes and a diaper — it was also found wrapped in a blanket.

Salazar says all they do know about it is that it is a baby, but it has decomposed to the point that they were unable to tell its gender.

The 12 people inside the house were brought in for questioning. The sheriff said they are currently witnesses until they say something that makes them suspects.

All of them are currently cooperating.

Salazar said the baby appears to under a year old.

Investigators aren’t sure if this is a homicide and they aren’t sure if the baby’s parents are among the 12 people inside the house. Regardless, the sheriff said it is still a crime to keep a body in that condition.

The sheriff’s office said detectives found drug paraphernalia in the home and there may still be drugs inside, but the discovery of the body changed the nature of the investigation.