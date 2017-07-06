“Back the Blue” March Through Downtown S.A.

By KTSA News Staff

More than 100 people turned out for a “Back the Blue” march through Downtown San Antonio Wednesday Night.

Many simply wanted to show their support for SAPD in the aftermath of the murder of Officer Miguel Moreno last week.

“It’s unnecessary for law enforcement to have to endure the loss of another peace officer here in San Antonio” Ronald Brown told KTSA News.

“It usually takes something negative and hard to happen for you to realize and appreciate what you did have” Andrea Gonzalez said.

Officer Moreno’s funeral is set for Friday. Officer Julio Cavazos, who was wounded in that shooting near San Antonio College left a hospital earlier this week.