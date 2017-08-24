Back to School Brings Focus on Pedestrian Safety

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio District 5 City Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales hosted a Vision Zero back-to-school safety awareness fair Wednesday at Plaza Guadalupe.

The pedestrian and traffic safety event was attended by about 75 students from J.T. Brackenridge Elementary School.

“We know that we need a cultural shift in our community, and that starts with the young,” Gonzales said. “That cultural shift means that it’s unacceptable to die on our streets.”

The students were given coloring books and other resources to help them stay safe while biking, walking and driving on city streets.

“We have a long way to go but so far we’ve eliminated our fatalities in 2017 by about 40 percent,” Gonzales said.

San Antonio saw 113 traffic fatalities in the first seven months of 2016, according to a graphic provided by Vision Zero San Antonio.