Back to School for SAISD

By Don Morgan

An early jump on the school year for students in the SAISD.

The District’s Leslie Price tells us they are heading back to the classroom today. So why the early start?

“We want to encourage students success in every way possible. So we are going back two weeks early to allow students time to take their end of semester exams before they go off for the winter break. So there’s not that two week delay between the semester closing and the time they take their tests.”

Price says drivers need to be aware that students in SAISD are back at school so watch for busses and those flashing yellow lights at crosswalks.

She says some schools have updates and changes to policies and start times so head to your students school website to learn more.