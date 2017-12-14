BAMC concerned with lighter patient load, San Antonio offers support

The Brooke Army Medical Center is getting a boost by the city of San Antonio.

The city council passed a resolution Thursday highlighting the military’s importance to the community.

BAMC had been concerned that as other medical facilities in the region have added trauma centers — it would reduce the military medical center’s patient load.

If that happened, hospital leaders say the military would move the facility somewhere else in the country.

BAMC needs a significant patient load to maintain its military readiness.

Losing the hospital could be an economic detriment to the city.