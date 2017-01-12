Barros, Cortez Join Council Races

A longtime Northside resident has announced he’s running for City Council.

Marco Barros talked to us about why he’s throwing his hat in the ring in District Nine.

He says he’s been in that part of the city for more than 30 years and is well aware of what’s working and not working in the district.

He says he’s concerned about the rising crime rate and is hoping he can work with residents on creating a safer community.

Barros says he’s worked with the past 6 Councilmembers who have served that district and is well aware of the inner workings of City Hall.

In fact, Joe Krier, who currently represents that district and is not running for another terms says he’s endorsing Barros. County Commissioner Kevin Wolff and former Councilwoman Elisa Chan are offering support as well.

Meanwhile, Joseph Cortez, a familiar face around San Antonio City Hall, plans to run for City Council in District Six.

Councilman Ray Lopez is termed out, leaving his seat on the Council vacant. Cortez, the former Senior Policy Advisor to Lopez, hopes to slide right into that seat.

“Having worked with the families and small businesses of District Six for the last three years, I feel that I am best prepared to step in on day one,” he said. “I was able to sit in with Councilman Lopez on all the high level meetings that he had at City Hall…got to hear first hand all of the information that the city was gathering on many different issues.”

He’ll have at least one challenger in May. Greg Brockhouse has already announced he’s running in District Six.