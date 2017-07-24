Baseball’s Future in S.A.?

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus in action during a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

By Don Morgan

As the city’s Minor League Baseball Team prepares to move up to Triple A, a lot of people are wondering where they will go to watch the games.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg talked to ESPN San Antonio about the possibility of building a new stadium downtown. The Mayor says a lot of people want answers but as of yet, he hasn’t seen a plan for a new stadium.

“If the franchise is interested in the stadium then they need to come up with a financing plan for it….and a location. Those are two basic elements in making a stadium happen.”

The Mayor was also asked about financing and whether or not any taxpayer money would be used.

“I don’t think anyone likes to see the public subsidize the private sector, which is why they have to make a pretty compelling case if that’s the question that’s going to be asked.”

The Mayor added that if the franchise’s plan does include a request for taxpayer dollars, then the public should vote on it.