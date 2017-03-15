“Bathroom Bill” Backers Press TX House

The so called “Bathroom Bill” got the thumbs up in the state Senate Tuesday and now makes it’s way to the House.

But, will it even make it to the floor for debate?

Dave Welch at the Texas Pastor Council says he was pleased with the Senate action and he’s hoping the bill gets a fair hearing in the House.

It may not be that easy as there is still a lot of opposition for the bill and House Speaker Joe Straus has been pretty quiet on the matter.

Welch says he hopes the Speaker will look past corporate rhetoric and things the media is saying about the financial losses. He says the bill addresses a very real and legitimate need for the bathroom bill to become law.