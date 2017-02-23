“Bathroom Bill” Brings New Protest to Austin

The so-called “Bathroom Bill” proposed in the Texas Senate continues to draw protest at the State Capitol.

“We are going to ask our elected officials to stop SB 6” activist Rae Martinez with Texas Rising said after showing up at the Capitol Thursday.

The protesters had a plan they hoped would help in getting their message across.

“Each of us brought a bathroom pass today… and, we will ask Senators and the Lieutenant Governor if they can tell us which bathroom is appropriate for us just by looking at us” Martinez said ahead of the protest.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has made the “Bathroom Bill” a priority for the Senate during the current legislative session, however, little has been done to this point to push the measure forward.

The bill also might face an uncertain future in the Texas House–where Speaker Joe Straus has been silent on it. Governor Greg Abbott recently lashed back At the National Football League for suggesting such a bill might have an impact on the League doing business in Texas in the future–but he too has been largely silent to this point on the bill itself.