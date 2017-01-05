“Bathroom Bill” Filed in Austin

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says the Texas Privacy Act is the right thing to do.

He and Senator Lois Kolkhorst unveiled the bill Thursday afternoon in Austin.

Patrick said the bill protects businesses from government interference.

“They will have to freedom to decide their policies and no government will tell business what their bathroom policy or locker room policy” should be, Patrick said.

“I’m filing this legislation not to start a controversy, but to end one and give solutions to a very tough issue,” Senator Lois Kolkhorst told reporters.

She said this bill protects children in public schools and those who use public restrooms.

“The bill requires that each dressing room, locker room, and restroom be designated for use by people according to their biological sex,” she said. Accommodations can be made, she added.

The opposition has already raised their voices.

“The privacy protection act is unnecessary and unenforceable,” Equality Texas’ Deanne Cuellar told KTSA News.

“After having watched the debacle in North Carolina, it is shocking that the Lieutenant Governor would be so intent on pursuing SB6,” ACLU Texas’ Legal and Policy Director Rebecca Robertson said, in a statement. “It’s unnecessary, discriminatory and inconsistent with the constitutional value of equal protection for all. And that’s to say nothing of the havoc it will wreak on the Texas economy should it pass. Make no mistake — the invidious intent of SB6 is to deny transgender Texans the ability to participate in public life.”