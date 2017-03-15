Battle Lines Forming Around Gorsuch Hearing

You might call it the preliminary ahead of Monday’s main event on the U.S. Senate Floor.

The battle lines are clearly being drawn in Washington ahead of U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing.

“He’s been praised by people across the political spectrum… from liberals to conservatives” Senator John Cornyn said on the Senate Floor Wednesday.

“His hometown newspaper the Denver Post encouraged the President to nominate Judge Gorsuch before his nomination was even announced” the Senate’s Number Two Republican continued, adding “This is of course is the same newspaper that endorsed Hillary Clinton for President.”

While Cornyn sees a nominee who has won praise on both sides of the aisle–and a unanimous confirmation from the Senate to be an appeals court judge–there are some who are vowing to fight his nomination to the end.

“Wed need a Supreme Court Justice who will uphold equal justice for all” Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a protest taking place on the steps of the High Court.

“We’re here for the people all across this country who want a Supreme Court that stands for them” Warren added.