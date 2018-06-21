Battle of Flowers Association opposes rerouting of Fiesta parades

The Battle of Flowers Association is taking a stand against rerouting Fiesta parades because of proposed street closures in the Alamo Master Plan.

Since it began in 1891, the Battle of Flowers Parade has traveled in front of the Alamo, pausing to place flowers at the Shrine of Texas Liberty in honor of the fallen heroes.

“Every entry is required to present a floral tribute reverently laid on the Alamo lawn, and you cannot do that if the parade doesn’t go in front of the Alamo,” said Battle of Flowers Association President Anna-Laura Howell Block. She says it’s important to honor those who fought for Texas’ independence at the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.

Street closures in the Alamo Plaza Master plan would have the parade travel down Losoya Street or behind the Alamo, which Block says will not work for large floats and helium parade balloons.

“When you have large bands and double floats, you can’t make those sharp turns. Those routes that they’ve put out there for us will not accommodate that,” said Block.

She says members of the Battle of Flowers Association will be at the public hearing on the Alamo Master Plan at 6:30 this evening at the San Antonio Garden Center on North New Braunfels.