BCSO Announces Detention Mental Evaluation Team

By Pilar Arias

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced the detention mental evaluation team Monday.

The program is meant to save lives. Salazar said two suicides have happened at the Bexar County Jail this year.

“That, as far as I’m concerned, as far as my command staff is concerned, that’s two too many,” Salazar said.

Eighteen year BCSO veteran Manuel Medellin is one of four deputies chosen for the team.

“When you’re working with these guys you have to have a little bit of empathy with them,” Medellin said. “The majority of the guys that come through here are not always criminals.”

Referred to as DMET for short, members began their work with inmates in the jail immediately following a press conference.

Salazar hopes the unit can some day grow. He said the deputies will undergo extensive training in the coming months.