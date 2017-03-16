BCSO Civilian Employee Arrested for Tipping Murder Suspect

A civilian employee of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is behind bars–accused of tipping a murder suspect about an arrest warrant.

It all began at around 6 PM Wednesday–when 22-year old Kenton Haynes showed up at the Adult Detention Center to retrieve items he had left behind during a previous stay at the jail.

When Luis Saldivar checked on Haynes through the Sheriff’s Office computer system, he discovered Haynes had an active warrant–and told him by phone that he should leave the building.

Deputies said Saldivar then called the front desk a short time later and notified staff of the warrant. Haynes was then spotted across the street from the Detention Center–and ran as deputies approached him.

Haynes was arrested a short time later, while Saldivar was also arrested and charged with Hindering Apprehension.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is in the process of terminating Saldivar’s employment.