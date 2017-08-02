BCSO Deputy Arrested

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy finds herself on the wrong side of the law.

“The course of conduct by this deputy has been under surveillance by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and SAPD for several months” said Sheriff Javier Salazar, following the arrest of 11-year veteran Rita Alvarez.

Alvarez was placed under arrest following a series of raids around town, including one at her Northwest side home.

Alvarez is charged with engaging in criminal activity as well as illegal barter, expenditures, or investments.

“Among other things, agreeing to and bringing in… actually collecting drug debts for one of our inmates and then making sure that money got to him within the facility” Salazar said in describing what Alvarez did leading to her arrest.

The inmate has been identified as Cristobal Perez. He also faces a number of charges.

“At this point, what we’re going to do is begin to work backwards historically. We ant to find out when did they meet, how did they meet… what sort of interactions did they have outside of this facility” Salazar said.

Alvarez had been assigned to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center Annex. She has been placed on indefinite, unpaid administrative leave.

“Disciplinary proceedings have begun, and it’s highly likely that those disciplinary proceedings will culminate in a termination” the Sheriff said.