A Bexar County Sherrif’s deputy is under arrest for DWI.

Deputy Krystal Borrego was arrested early this morning and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

The detention officer has been with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office a little more than a year.

She is currently assigned to the second shift at the Bexar County Jail and BCSO says she will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.