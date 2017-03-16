Deputy Hurt in Crash

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy is expected to recover after he was critically hurt while sitting on his motorcycle in the median of U.S. Highway 281 during the Thursday Morning rush hour.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the Deputy was facing south near Mission Grande at around 8 AM–when a large SUV seemingly lost control and slammed in to him.

The deputy suffered critical–though non-life threatening injuries to one of his legs.

He was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center–where he was expected to undergo surgery.