BCSO Details Big Meth Bust

By Don Morgan

A big meth bust by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The office’s narcotics unit had a search warrant for a home on West Hermosa. They were looking for drugs…and boy did they find some.

A little more than 3 pounds of meth with a street value of more than 140,000 dollars.

Sandra Pickell at the Sheriff’s Office tells us 46 year old Robin Beasley is still behind bars at the Bexar County Jail while 33 year old Lexina Linan-Juarez is out on bond and they’re both looking at federal drug charges.

Pickell said the Narcotics Unit had been watching the pair for quite a while nobody else was at the home, they’re continuing the investigation.