BCSO Searching for Men in Shooting Involving an Officer

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them in tracking down three men who have been on the run since October–after they were involved in a chase that ended with one of them firing several shots at a Hill Country Village Police Officer.

“Because of the time of day… he (the Officer) thought it was odd. He noticed a multi-color Suburban exiting the parking lot of a local business” Rosanne Hughes with the Sheriff’s Office told KTSA News, describing what happened early October 2nd along San Pedro.

“Based on the time of day… and prior burglaries at businesses in that area, the officer attempted to conduct a vehicle stop” Hughes said.

The Suburban then sped south on San Pedro–until it crashed in to a tree near the intersection of San Pedro and Tammy.

“After crashing, three men exited the Suburban. The second man as he left the vehicle, he fired five shots from a handgun at the police officer” Hughes said, adding “This officer could have been killed in the incident.”

The shots fired damaged the officer’s patrol car. The three men who ran from the Suburban managed to get away.

Anyone with any information on what happened–or the men involved–is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch video of the shooting